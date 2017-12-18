|
Home page / News & Analysis / Latest news / RCC presented its environmental projects to United Nations
|
|
RCC presented its environmental projects to United Nations
18.12.2017 — News
CHELYABINSK REGION
At ECOTECH-2017 held in Moscow, the display of the Russian Copper Company (RCC) was visited by Erik Solheim, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, Executive Director of the UN Environment Program.
As RusBusinessNews has been informed by RCC’s Press Service, Natalia Gonchar, RCC’s Vice-President for Environmental and Industrial Safety, told him about the company’s projects in restoration of disturbed soils in Karabash, liquidation of mine workings within Eurasia’s largest opencast coal mine (Korkinsky), upgrading of the production facilities and improving of environmental safety at Karabashmed.
"Since 2004 RCC has channeled more than 18 billion rubles into upgrading of Karabashmed production facilities and improving of its environmental safety. Approximately 2 billion rubles will be invested in 2018," Natalia Gonchar pointed out.
Compared to levels in 2000, the emissions decreased more than 20-fold thanks to the extensive renovation at Karabashmed.
|Regions
|Project participants
|Investment projects
|Consulates and Trade Offices
|News and Analysis
|About the Project
|
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
|«Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion