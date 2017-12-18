RCC presented its environmental projects to United Nations

18.12.2017 — News

CHELYABINSK REGION

At ECOTECH-2017 held in Moscow, the display of the Russian Copper Company (RCC) was visited by Erik Solheim, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, Executive Director of the UN Environment Program.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by RCC’s Press Service, Natalia Gonchar, RCC’s Vice-President for Environmental and Industrial Safety, told him about the company’s projects in restoration of disturbed soils in Karabash, liquidation of mine workings within Eurasia’s largest opencast coal mine (Korkinsky), upgrading of the production facilities and improving of environmental safety at Karabashmed.

"Since 2004 RCC has channeled more than 18 billion rubles into upgrading of Karabashmed production facilities and improving of its environmental safety. Approximately 2 billion rubles will be invested in 2018," Natalia Gonchar pointed out.

Compared to levels in 2000, the emissions decreased more than 20-fold thanks to the extensive renovation at Karabashmed.