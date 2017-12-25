|
Home page / News & Analysis / Latest news / RCC is ready to embark on ore mining in Orenburg Region
|
|
RCC is ready to embark on ore mining in Orenburg Region
25.12.2017 — News
ORENBURG REGION
ORMET CJSC (a subsidiary of the Russian Copper Company/RCC Group) is finishing building infrastructure for the Luchisty open pit mine. At the same time, the company started mining operations. The first tons of ore will be extracted 30 meters below the surface. By the end of the year, the removed overburden is expected to reach 990 thousand cubic meters.
As RusBusinessNews has been informed by RCC’s Press Service, the RCC Group started mining operations at the Luchistoye deposit in the Dombarovsky District of the Orenburg Region in June 2017. Mining of the commercial copper pyritic ore reserves amounting to 112 thousand tons is planned for two years.
|Regions
|Project participants
|Investment projects
|Consulates and Trade Offices
|News and Analysis
|About the Project
|
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
|«Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion