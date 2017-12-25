RCC is ready to embark on ore mining in Orenburg Region 25.12.2017 — News

ORENBURG REGION ORMET CJSC (a subsidiary of the Russian Copper Company/RCC Group) is finishing building infrastructure for the Luchisty open pit mine. At the same time, the company started mining operations. The first tons of ore will be extracted 30 meters below the surface. By the end of the year, the removed overburden is expected to reach 990 thousand cubic meters. As RusBusinessNews has been informed by RCC's Press Service, the RCC Group started mining operations at the Luchistoye deposit in the Dombarovsky District of the Orenburg Region in June 2017. Mining of the commercial copper pyritic ore reserves amounting to 112 thousand tons is planned for two years.