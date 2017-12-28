Ural Boeing Manufacturing received the first customs declaration in Titanium Valley

28.12.2017 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

In December 2017, Ural Boeing Manufacturing (UBM), a joint venture between the VSMPO-Avisma Corporation, and Boeing, became the first resident of the Titanium Valley SEZ to receive a customs declaration from the Customs Office of Verkhnyaya Salda.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the Press Service of the Ekaterinburg Customs, 18 goods items have been cleared for UBM. These are high-tech Japanese machine tools for machining of titanium forgings. The company can start installing the new equipment and have it ready for operation.