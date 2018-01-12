Ural Airlines is launching a new route to Tel Aviv

12.01.2018 — News

ROSTOV-ON-DON

Ural Airlines is planning to start direct flights between Rostov-on-Don and Tel Aviv.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the carrier’s Press Service, starting from March 28, flights to Israel will be performed on Wednesdays. One-way fares start at $210.00; roundtrip fares start at $445.00 (including taxes and fees).

Ural Airlines flies to Tel Aviv from Zhukovsky, St. Petersburg, Samara, Ekaterinburg, Krasnodar, Mineralnye Vody, and Sochi.

Ural Airlines ranks among the top Russian airlines in passenger traffic terms. During 11 months in 2017 the carrier provided services to 7.4 million passengers. The airline’s fleet has 43 Airbus airliners.