ScanMaster systems are used for Rolls-Royce disks inspection at VSMPO
17.01.2018 — News
SVERDLOVSK REGION
In December 2017, the new ScanMaster ultrasonic inspection systems installed at VSMPO were approved by Rolls-Royce. The systems monitor the quality of disks manufactured for the British company.
As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the VSMPO Press Service, four ultrasonic inspection units made in Israel were put into operation in summer 2017. Initially they were intended for inspection of products for Russian customers as well as for Snecma and Pratt & Whitney.
