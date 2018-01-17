Ural Airlines carried over 8 mln passengers

17.01.2018 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

In 2017, Ural Airlines carried 8,000,474 passengers, a 24% increase over the previous year. The number of passengers on the airline’s international flights reached 3,376,444.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the carrier’s Press Service, during 12 months the airline’s aircraft completed 55,681 flights, including 22,688 international flights. The passenger traffic increased by 25% to reach 19,197 trillion revenue passenger kilometers.

Ural Airlines ranks among the top Russian airlines in passenger traffic terms. The airline serves more than 200 destinations. The airline’s fleet has 43 Airbus airliners (23 - A320, 13 - A321 and 7 - A319).