VSMPO installs Jobs millers

18.01.2018 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

Two milling machines manufactured by Jobs S.p.A. (Italy) are being installed in VSMPO’s production department No. 54. They will lessen the load on the Romanian machines installed 12 years ago and will be used for machining large-sized forgings for aircraft manufacturers.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the company’s representatives, VSMPO is planning to purchase three milling machines made by Jobs S.p.A. They will replace the outdated equipment of the machining line.