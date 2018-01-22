|
Ural Airlines is offering more flights from Ekaterinburg to Prague
22.01.2018 — News
EKATERINBURG
Starting from March 30, 2018 Ural Airlines is increasing the number of flights serving the Ekaterinburg - Prague - Ekaterinburg route.
As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the carrier’s Press Service, flights to the Czech capital will be scheduled for Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.
Ural Airlines ranks among the top Russian airlines in passenger traffic terms. In 2017, the airline provided services to over 8 million passengers.
The airline serves more than 200 destinations. Its fleet has 43 Airbus airliners (23 - A320, 13 - A321, and 7 - A319).
