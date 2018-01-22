Karabashmed set a production record

CHELYABINSK REGION

In 2017, Karabashmed CJSC (a subsidiary of the RCC Group) broke a production record, having produced 120 thousand tons of blister copper, up 7% from last year’s output.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the Press Service of the Russian Copper Company (RCC), the increase was driven by the extensive upgrading of the facilities and by the production growth. Since 2004 RCC has invested around 18 billion rubles in upgrading and environmental safety projects of Karabashmed.

In 2018, RCC is planning to allocate around 2 billion rubles for Karabashmed’s projects aimed at production growth and social development. Three new Kumera converters and an automatically controlled gas cleaning system will be put into operation. As a result, the blister copper output is expected to increase to 150 thousand tons a year, while the environmental impact is going to be reduced.