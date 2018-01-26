KMEZ is increasing production of copper cathodes

CHELYABINSK REGION

In 2017 the Kyshtym Electrolytic Copper Plant (a subsidiary of the Russian Copper Company/RCC Group) produced more than 128 thousand tons of copper cathodes and set a new production record.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by RCC’s Press Service, the cathode copper output is expected to reach 140 thousand tons a year (+15%). The target output will be met through the broad-scale upgrading program involving installation of two additional series consisting of 40 electrolytic cells. The investment in the program aimed to increase the KMEZ production capacity will amount to 679 million rubles in 2017-2018.