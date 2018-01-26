|
Home page / News & Analysis / Latest news / KMEZ is increasing production of copper cathodes
|
|
KMEZ is increasing production of copper cathodes
26.01.2018 — News
CHELYABINSK REGION
In 2017 the Kyshtym Electrolytic Copper Plant (a subsidiary of the Russian Copper Company/RCC Group) produced more than 128 thousand tons of copper cathodes and set a new production record.
As RusBusinessNews has been informed by RCC’s Press Service, the cathode copper output is expected to reach 140 thousand tons a year (+15%). The target output will be met through the broad-scale upgrading program involving installation of two additional series consisting of 40 electrolytic cells. The investment in the program aimed to increase the KMEZ production capacity will amount to 679 million rubles in 2017-2018.
|Regions
|Project participants
|Investment projects
|Consulates and Trade Offices
|News and Analysis
|About the Project
|
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
|«Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion