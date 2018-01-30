RCC presented its corporate social responsibility programs in Davos

30.01.2018 — News

CHELYABINSK REGION

The Russian Copper Company (RCC) presented its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Anna Shabarova, HR and CSR Vice President of the RCC Group, outlined the basic principles of RCC’s social policy aimed at better life quality in the cities and towns of the company’s operation, at social safety, and at prevention of social problems.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by RCC’s Press Service, RCC spent around 900 million rubles on implementation of socially significant projects in 2017.