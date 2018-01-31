|
VSMPO-Avisma is getting ready for Farnborough Airshow
31.01.2018 — News
SVERDLOVSK REGION
In 2018, the VSMPO-Avisma Corporation will take part in 49 exhibitions as well as in 24 conferences and seminars in and outside Russia.
As RusBusinessNews has been informed, the corporation will set up its displays at the Farnborough International Airshow (United Kingdom), Airshow China-2018 (China), Metal-Expo (Moscow), and INNOPROM-2018 International Industrial Trade Fair (Ekaterinburg).
