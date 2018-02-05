VSMPO-Avisma will take part in Ti-2018 in CIS

05.02.2018 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

The VSMPO-Avisma Corporation will be a participant of the 16th Annual International Conference - Ti-2018 in CIS. The conference will be held in Minsk in April.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the corporation, the forum will focus on world and CIS titanium market overview. The participants will discuss national programs aimed at the industry’s growth, application of titanium in 3D technology, new achievements in titanium metallurgy, development of the raw material resource base and the ferrotitanium market.