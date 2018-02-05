|
Home page / News & Analysis / Latest news / VSMPO-Avisma will take part in Ti-2018 in CIS
|
|
VSMPO-Avisma will take part in Ti-2018 in CIS
05.02.2018 — News
SVERDLOVSK REGION
The VSMPO-Avisma Corporation will be a participant of the 16th Annual International Conference - Ti-2018 in CIS. The conference will be held in Minsk in April.
As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the corporation, the forum will focus on world and CIS titanium market overview. The participants will discuss national programs aimed at the industry’s growth, application of titanium in 3D technology, new achievements in titanium metallurgy, development of the raw material resource base and the ferrotitanium market.
|Regions
|Project participants
|Investment projects
|Consulates and Trade Offices
|News and Analysis
|About the Project
|
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
|«Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion