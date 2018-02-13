Site map   |
Contacts   |
RSS
Русский язык English language Deutsch Français El idioma español 中文
REGIONS PROJECT PARTICIPANTS INVESTMENT PROJECTS CONSULATES AND TRADE OFFICES NEWS AND ANALYSIS ABOUT THE PROJECT
Home page  / News & Analysis  / Latest news  / VSMPO-Avisma Corporation receives the Best Improvement Award from Airbus
Select: Русский язык English language Deutsch Français El idioma español 中文
Latest news
Regional News
Industry news
Analysis
Project news
News archive

VSMPO-Avisma Corporation receives the Best Improvement Award from Airbus

VSMPO-Avisma Corporation receives the Best Improvement Award from Airbus

13.02.2018 — News


SVERDLOVSK REGION

Airbus has distinguished the VSMPO-Avisma Corporation for the best quality of its products among the Russian suppliers.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the corporation’s Press Service, Orazio Lanzotti, an Airbus representative, handed a crystal statuette – Best Improvement Award – to VSMPO-Avisma top managers.

"This award demonstrates Airbus’ confidence and recognition that VSMPO will be able to reach high-level performance in its routine supplies and successfully deal with any problem. The award is highly appreciated by the VSMPO-Avisma Corporation," Oleg Leder, Deputy General Director for Marketing and Sales, pointed out.

Back to news
Regions Project participants Investment projects Consulates and Trade Offices News and Analysis About the Project
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
 «Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion