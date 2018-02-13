|
VSMPO-Avisma Corporation receives the Best Improvement Award from Airbus
13.02.2018 — News
SVERDLOVSK REGION
Airbus has distinguished the VSMPO-Avisma Corporation for the best quality of its products among the Russian suppliers.
As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the corporation’s Press Service, Orazio Lanzotti, an Airbus representative, handed a crystal statuette – Best Improvement Award – to VSMPO-Avisma top managers.
"This award demonstrates Airbus’ confidence and recognition that VSMPO will be able to reach high-level performance in its routine supplies and successfully deal with any problem. The award is highly appreciated by the VSMPO-Avisma Corporation," Oleg Leder, Deputy General Director for Marketing and Sales, pointed out.
