VSMPO-Avisma Corporation receives the Best Improvement Award from Airbus

13.02.2018 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

Airbus has distinguished the VSMPO-Avisma Corporation for the best quality of its products among the Russian suppliers.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the corporation’s Press Service, Orazio Lanzotti, an Airbus representative, handed a crystal statuette – Best Improvement Award – to VSMPO-Avisma top managers.

"This award demonstrates Airbus’ confidence and recognition that VSMPO will be able to reach high-level performance in its routine supplies and successfully deal with any problem. The award is highly appreciated by the VSMPO-Avisma Corporation," Oleg Leder, Deputy General Director for Marketing and Sales, pointed out.