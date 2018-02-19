Ural Airlines increased its number of passengers by 20%

19.02.2018 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

In January 2018, Ural Airlines carried 566,605 passengers (+ 20% compared to the same period in 2017). The airline’s aircraft completed 4,234 flights (+17%): 2,375 domestic flights and 1,859 international flights. The total revenue passenger kilometers increased by 25% and reached 1.367 billion.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the carrier’s Press Service, the flights regularity rate reached 92.7%, against 87.4% last year.

According to Airbus, in 2016 Ural Airlines became the leader among Russian airlines by average daily flight hours on A320, having reached 11.49 flight hours per day and having demonstrated a high aircraft utilization rate.

Ural Airlines ranks among the top Russian airlines in terms of air traffic volume. In 2017, the airline provided services to 8,000,474 passengers. The airline’s network covers more than 200 destinations. Its aircraft fleet consists of 43 Airbus airliners (23 - A320, 13 - A321 and 7 - A319).