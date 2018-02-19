RCC presented a solution to the Korkinsky open-cut coal mine problem at RIF-2018

19.02.2018 — News

CHELYABINSK REGION

The Russian Copper Company (RCC) came to the Russian Investment Forum in Sochi with its reclamation project for the Korkinsky open-cut coal mine in the Chelyabinsk Region. RCC suggests using tailings processed into backfill material at the Tominsky Mining and Processing Plant (Tomisky GOK).

The problem needs urgent attention. Russia produces 5.5 billion tons of waste annually; industrial waste accounts for 99%.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by RCC’s Press Service, the company is planning to process Tomisky GOK tailings into backfill material, which will be used for reclamation of the abandoned mine land in Korkino. The abandoned mine is one of the sources of environmental problems in the South Urals. Endogenous fires in Eurasia’s largest open pit pollute the air and landslides pose a threat to buildings on its sides.