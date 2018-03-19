|
RCC became a member of the Ural Chamber of Commerce & Industry
19.03.2018 — News
EKATERINBURG
The Russian Copper Company, JSC (RCC) became a member of the Ural Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The ceremony took place in Ekaterinburg on March 13, 2018, as RusBusinessNews has been informed by RCC's Press Service.
Andrey Vasilchenko, RCC's Vice President for Commercial Matters, outlined the company's profile, spoke about its operations and pointed out its leading positions in the Russian nonferrous metallurgy as well as the high demand for RCC's products on international markets.
Andrey Besedin, President of the Ural Chamber of Commerce & Industry, brought into focus the long-time cooperation between the Russian Copper Company and the Chamber of Commerce & Industry in international trade and in bringing the Urals into the international business community. Every year, RCC takes an active part in INNOPROM International Industrial Fairs in Ekaterinburg.
