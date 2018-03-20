Ural Airlines carried over 1 million passengers

20.03.2018 — News

EKATERINBURG

During the first two months of 2018 Ural Airlines carried 1,039,739 passengers (+20% compared to the same period last year). The airline completed 7,691 flights (+16%), including 3,381 to destinations outside Russia.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the airline’s Press Service, Ural Airlines provided services to 473,134 passengers of 3,457 flights in February. The number of flights to neighboring countries and to other destinations around the world has reached 1,522.

Ural Airlines ranks among the top Russian airlines in terms of air traffic volume. In 2017, the airline carried more than 8 million passengers to over 200 destinations. The airline’s fleet consists of 43 Airbus airliners (23 - A320, 13 - A321, and 7 - A319).