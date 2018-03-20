Site map   |
VSMPO-Avisma increased its sales of titanium products by 14%

20.03.2018 — News


SVERDLOVSK REGION

In 2017, the VSMPO-Avisma Corporation, PJSC, increased its sales of titanium products by 14%.

In the meantime, its revenue dropped from 76.2 to 72.4 billion rubles (-4.9%) and its net profit went down from 26.6 to 19.1 billion rubles (-28%). The drop was mainly caused by the stronger ruble, the consequent 9% decrease in the ruble equivalent of export revenue and the 22% decrease in the EBITDA.

Nevertheless, as RusBusinessNews has been informed by the corporation’s Press Service, VSMPO-Avisma is still a major taxpayer in the Sverdlovsk Region: It transferred 6.95 billion rubles to the treasuries of all levels last year.

Around 1.5 billion rubles have been channeled towards implementation of the social programs undertaken by the corporation.

 

