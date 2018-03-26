VSMPO Tirus trainees visited VSMPO

26.03.2018 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

Five trainees had one-week training at the VSMPO-Avisma Corporation's main production site in Verkhnyaya Salda in March 2018. The trainees came from the VSMPO Tirus distribution centers operating in Germany and China.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the corporation's Press Service, the visitors were introduced to equipment and products of the smelting and casting, rolling and forging facilities. Priority attention was given to product quality control. The acquired knowledge will help the VSMPO Tirus representatives promote VSMPO-Avisma titanium products on international markets.

VSMPO Tirus distribution centers operate in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, England, and China. The corporation supplies more than 60% of its titanium products to different countries worldwide.