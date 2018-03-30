RCC increased its revenue by 6%

SVERDLOVSK REGION

The Russian Copper Company Group (RCC) reported almost 130 billion rubles in revenue for 2017, a 6% gain as compared to the previous year. The net profit remained unchanged, totaling 16.2 billion rubles.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by RCC's Press Service, last year the RCC Group produced more than 183 thousand tons of cathodes (+3%) and 104 thousand tons of copper rod (+4%). RCC produced 146.9 thousand tons of copper in copper concentrate (-4%) and 68.7 thousand tons of zinc in zinc concentrate (+28%).

The output of gold and silver bullion bars reached 4 tons (+27%) and over 76 tons (+4%), respectively.