Home page / News & Analysis / Latest news / Ural Airlines added the 44th Airbus to its fleet
Ural Airlines added the 44th Airbus to its fleet
05.04.2018 — News
SVERDLOVSK REGION
Ural Airlines’ fleet received a new addition in 2018. The A320 Airbus airliner having a tail number - VP-BKX – became the carrier’s forty-fourth aircraft.
As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the airline’s Press Service, it is a two-class airliner with 150 Economy and 12 Business Class seats. The airliner will be operated for domestic and international routes. Its U6-1 debut flight was scheduled for the Ekaterinburg - Moscow (Sheremetyevo) route launched by the carrier on March 25.
The aircraft fleet renewal program started in 2006. Today, Ural Airlines is operating 24 A320, 13 A321б and 7 A319 airliners.
Ural Airlines ranks among the top Russian airlines in terms of air traffic volume. In 2017, the airline carried 8,000,474 passengers to over 200 destinations.
