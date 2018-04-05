Site map   |
Ural Airlines added the 44th Airbus to its fleet

05.04.2018 — News


SVERDLOVSK REGION

Ural Airlines’ fleet received a new addition in 2018. The A320 Airbus airliner having a tail number - VP-BKX – became the carrier’s forty-fourth aircraft.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the airline’s Press Service, it is a two-class airliner with 150 Economy and 12 Business Class seats. The airliner will be operated for domestic and international routes. Its U6-1 debut flight was scheduled for the Ekaterinburg - Moscow (Sheremetyevo) route launched by the carrier on March 25.

The aircraft fleet renewal program started in 2006. Today, Ural Airlines is operating 24 A320, 13 A321б and 7 A319 airliners.

Ural Airlines ranks among the top Russian airlines in terms of air traffic volume. In 2017, the airline carried 8,000,474 passengers to over 200 destinations.

