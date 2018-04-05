Chinese diplomats visited VSMPO

05.04.2018 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

On March 27, 2018 VSMPO welcomed a delegation from the Chinese Consulate General in Ekaterinburg. The diplomatic mission was represented by Consul General Geng Liping, Consul Zhang Xiaodong, Vice Consul Xiu Weiping and Consul Attaché Zēng Zhe.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed, the diplomats accompanied by Nikolay Chulanov, VSMPO Sales Director, visited the die forging machining department, smelting and forging facilities.

The VSMPO-Avisma Corporation is working with more than 80 customers from China; the largest of them is an aircraft manufacturer located in Shenyang. VSMPO manufactures forgings for Chinese ARJ-21 regional jets and nearly 50% of die forgings for the COMAC C919 airliner. Salda titanium will also be needed for the C929 twin-aisle jumbo jet.

"Our meeting with the directors of the corporation convinced me another time that the Chinese and Russian relationship had good prospects. Your company has a good future. I am very glad that VSMPO-Avisma works with successful Chinese firms," Consul General Geng Liping pointed out.