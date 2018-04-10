Site map   |
VSMPO-Avisma demonstrated its products at IEBF-2018

10.04.2018 — News


SVERDLOVSK REGION

The VSMPO-Avisma Corporation took part in the International Engine Building Forum (IEBF 2018) held in Moscow from April 4 through April 6. The corporation showcased a wide range of titanium products: tubes, rods, sheets, plates, blades, rings, die forgings, coils, etc. VSMPO-Avisma representatives met with their partners; among them: The United Engine Corporation, the Salyut Gas-Turbine Research & Production Center, the United Aircraft Corporation and other consumers of titanium semi-finished products.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the corporation’s Press Service, during numerous conferences and meetings VSMPO-Avisma representatives discussed pressing matters of aircraft and engine building, including prospects for air-breathing jet and combined engines as well as environmentally advanced combustion chambers of gas turbine engines.

