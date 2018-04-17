Ural Airlines carried over 1.6 million passengers

17.04.2018 — News

EKATERINBURG

From January through March in 2018, Ural Airlines provided services to 1,648,872 passengers, up 24% from the same period of the previous year. In total, the airline completed 12,126 flights, out of which 5,428 flights were completed to international destinations.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the airline's Press Service, in March Ural Airlines carried 609,133 passengers (+30%). Its airliners completed 4,435 flights, including 1,993 international flights. The passenger traffic reached 1.497 billion revenue passenger kilometers.

Ural Airlines ranks among the leading Russian airlines in terms of passenger traffic. In 2017, the airline provided services to more than 8,000,474 passengers. Its route map includes over 200 destinations and its fleet consists of 44 Airbus (24 A320, 13 A321 and 7 A319) airliners.