RCC obtained the Tarutinskoye copper deposit
RCC obtained the Tarutinskoye copper deposit

19.04.2018 — News


CHELYABINSK REGION

Russian Copper Company (RCC) and Polymetal International plc ("Polymetal") have entered into an agreement on exchange of deposits. As a result, Polymetal has obtained 85% in Tarutinskoye LLP owning licence for development of the Vostochno-Tarutinskoye gold and copper ore deposit in Kazakhstan. Whereas RCC got 100% in Vostochny Basis LLC which owns licence for development of the Tarutinskoye gold and copper ore deposit in the South Ural region.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the RCC Press Service, the transaction is an asset exchange and does not provide for any additional payments or deferred interest.

 

