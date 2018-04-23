VSMPO-Avisma Corporation took part in Ti-2018 in the CIS

23.04.2018 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

Delegation of VSMPO-Avisma Corporation visited the 16th International Conference Ti-2018 in the CIS. 237 experts in production and application of titanium from all over the world gathered in Minsk.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the VSMPO Press Service, the conference participants discussed various state aspects and development trends of the world titanium market as well as the situation of production and application of titanium products in the countries of the former Commonwealth of Independent States.