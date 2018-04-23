Site map   |
Contacts   |
RSS
Русский язык English language Deutsch Français El idioma español 中文
REGIONS PROJECT PARTICIPANTS INVESTMENT PROJECTS CONSULATES AND TRADE OFFICES NEWS AND ANALYSIS ABOUT THE PROJECT
Home page  / News & Analysis  / Latest news  / Ural Airlines’ fleet grew up to 45 Airbus
Select: Русский язык English language Deutsch Français El idioma español
Latest news
Regional News
Industry news
Analysis
Project news
News archive

Ural Airlines’ fleet grew up to 45 Airbus

Ural Airlines’ fleet grew up to 45 Airbus

23.04.2018 — News


SVERDLOVSK REGION

Ural Airlines obtained the forty-fifth airliner of the Airbus corporation. A321 with VP-BIH aircraft number comprises 220 Economy seats.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the airline’s Press Service, the aircraft will be operated for domestic and international routes which are more than 200.

Today, Ural Airlines’ fleet includes 24 A320, 14 A321, and 7 A319 airliners.

Ural Airlines ranks among the top Russian airlines in terms of passenger traffic. In 2007, it carried 8,000,474 passengers.

Back to news
Regions Project participants Investment projects Consulates and Trade Offices News and Analysis About the Project
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
 «Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion