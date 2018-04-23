|
Ural Airlines’ fleet grew up to 45 Airbus
23.04.2018 — News
SVERDLOVSK REGION
Ural Airlines obtained the forty-fifth airliner of the Airbus corporation. A321 with VP-BIH aircraft number comprises 220 Economy seats.
As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the airline’s Press Service, the aircraft will be operated for domestic and international routes which are more than 200.
Today, Ural Airlines’ fleet includes 24 A320, 14 A321, and 7 A319 airliners.
Ural Airlines ranks among the top Russian airlines in terms of passenger traffic. In 2007, it carried 8,000,474 passengers.
