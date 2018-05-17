|
|
|
Gazprombank has opened a line of credit for the Tominskiy Processing Plant
17.05.2018 — News
CHELYABINSK REGION
Gazprombank has opened a 12-year line of credit for up to 54.4 billion rubles for the Tominskiy Processing Plant, JSC (a subsidiary of the Russian Copper Company Group). The borrowed funds will be used to finance the mining of the Tominskiy porphyry copper ore deposit in the Chelyabinsk region.
RCC's press office told RusBusinessNews that construction plans at the site will include an open pit mine that will yield up to 28 million tons of ore per year, a processing plant to produce copper concentrate, and also infrastructure. The project has an investment budget of 77.8 billion rubles. The mining and processing facility is scheduled to be operational by the third quarter of 2019.
