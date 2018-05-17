Ural Airlines has increased its passenger traffic by 22%

17.05.2018 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

Ural Airlines transported 2,286,868 travelers between January and April of 2018 (a 22% increase over 2017), while flying 16,833 flights (an 18% increase), 7,487 of which were to international destinations.

The airline's press office told RusBusinessNews that 637,996 passengers availed themselves of Ural Airlines services in April (an increase of 19%). During that month the carrier's aircraft flew 4,707 flights, 2,113 of which were to foreign destinations. Passenger traffic in April exceeded 1.5 billion passenger kilometers.

Ural Airlines is one of Russia's top ten leading air carriers in terms of passenger traffic. In 2017 its aircraft transported 8,000,474 travelers to over 200 different destinations. The airline's fleet consists of 45 Airbus aircraft (24 А320s, 14 А321s, and 7 А319s).