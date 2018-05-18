Site map   |
VSMPO-Avisma's revenues have topped 18 billion rubles

18.05.2018 — News


SVERDLOVSK REGION

The VSMPO-Avisma Corporation, PJSC took in 18.033 billion rubles in the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 1% over the same period in 2017.

As the corporation’s press office told RusBusinessNews, net profits (in accordance with Russian Accounting Standards) fell 20% to 4.069 billion rubles. This was due to the change in the balance sheet accounts denominated in foreign currencies and the strengthening of the ruble's exchange rate.

