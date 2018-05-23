IATA renews IOSA registration of Ural Airlines until 2020

23.05.2018 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has renewed the Ural Airlines' registration on the IOSA Registry until April 25, 2020.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the airline’s Press Service, Aviation Quality Services GmbH (Germany), an Audit Organization, carried out an IOSA audit at the site of the air carrier in December, 2017. Its results then laid the foundation for the IATA's decision.

Ural Airlines has been regularly audited since 2008 to confirm the company’s commitment to high industrial safety level maintenance by means of compliance with international standards.

Ural Airlines ranks among top Russian airlines in terms of passenger traffic. In 2007, it carried 8,000,474 passengers. 45 Airbus airliners (24 A320, 14 A321, and 7 A319) of the company fly on more than 200 routes.