RCC presented the future Karabash at SPIEF-2018
28.05.2018 — News
CHELYABINSK REGION
Russian Copper Company presented the Karabash urban district development concept at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum-2018. The total amount to be invested by the holding is 3 billion rubles.
As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the RCC Press Service, they plan to construct Zolotaya Gorka low-rise housing microdistrict, a shopping mall, and a day-care institution, to get the roads and communication lines straightened, as well as to improve the central square and the waterfront within 5 years under the agreement on strategic partnership.
The Karabashmed town-forming enterprise was included into the RCC Group in 2004 During this period, within the framework of production modernization and ecological program implementation the emissions volume was reduced to the level of the year 2000, which was more than 20-fold decrease. The RCC investments exceeded 18 billion rubles.
