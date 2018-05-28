RCC presented the future Karabash at SPIEF-2018

28.05.2018 — News

CHELYABINSK REGION

Russian Copper Company presented the Karabash urban district development concept at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum-2018. The total amount to be invested by the holding is 3 billion rubles.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the RCC Press Service, they plan to construct Zolotaya Gorka low-rise housing microdistrict, a shopping mall, and a day-care institution, to get the roads and communication lines straightened, as well as to improve the central square and the waterfront within 5 years under the agreement on strategic partnership.