Ural Airlines is launching a direct route from Moscow to Frankfurt

29.05.2018 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

In May 2018, Ural Airlines is starting direct flights between Moscow and Frankfurt am Main.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the carrier’s Press Service, flights from Domodedovo Airport will be performed five days a week, Monday through Friday. Roundtrip fares start at 186 euros without baggage, and at 226 euros with baggage (taxes and fees included). All levies, taxes, and baggage fees are included into the ticket cost.

The schedule was drawn up so that to suit passengers intending to continue their trip in Russia and Europe.