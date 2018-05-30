VSMPO-Avisma Corporation took part in an international exhibition

30.05.2018 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

VSMPO-Avisma Corporation featured heat-exchange equipment, samples of flat products, welded and seamless pipes, which are highly sought in the oil and gas industry, in the 26th Gas. Oil. Technology International Exhibition.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed at the enterprise, VSMPO managers held meetings with representatives of Ufa Engine Building Production Association, Bashkir Soda Company, and other forum participants.

Russian Petrochemical Forum and “Gas. Oil. Technology” International Exhibition were held in Ufa from May 22 to May 25.