VSMPO-Avisma Corporation took part in HeliRussia-2018

31.05.2018 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

Delegation of VSMPO-Avisma Corporation took part in HeliRussia-2018, an international exhibition of the helicopter Industry, which was held in Moscow.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the Corporation Press Service, the exhibition key results included preliminary agreements to prolong the long-term relations with Russian Helicopters Holding and machined production differentiation supplied for civil aviation machines.