Ural Airlines ridership surpasses 3 million people

15.06.2018 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

Ural Airlines transported 3,022,946 people in the period from January to May 2018 (+19% to the same indicator in 2017). During those five months, the carrier completed 22,034 flights (+16%), including 10,015 abroad.

As the airline’s Press Service reported to RusBusinessNews, Ural Airlines served 736,078 passengers (+9%) in May. For that month, its jetliners performed 5,201 flights, of which 2,528 were international. The passenger traffic exceeded 1.7 billion passenger kilometers.

Ural Airlines is a leading Russian air carrier by passenger volume. In 2017, their aircraft transported 8,000,474 people to more than 200 destinations. The carrier’s fleet consists of 45 Airbus liners (twenty-four A320s, fourteen A321s, and seven A319s).