RCC is to invest 300 million dollars in the mining sector of Kazakhstan

21.06.2018 — News

ASTANA

In the course of 2018-2020, Russian Copper Company will invest more than 300 million dollars in copper and zinc deposits development and refinery capacity development in Kazakhstan. The holding’s investment projects were presented at the 25th World Mining Congress in Astana.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the RCC Press Service, capital investments in the Vesenne-Aralchinskoe deposit development will exceed 130 million dollars.

Investments in a mine construction on the Kundyzdy deposit will be more than 200 million dollars.

Reconstruction of the first processing plant of the Aktyubinsk Copper Company to start an additional line of zinc flotation will cost 19 million dollars.