Ural Airlines was honored with Loyalty Awards Russia-2018

22.06.2018 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

Ural Airlines won the Loyalty Awards Russia-2018 award in a For Effective Use of CRM in Loyalty Program nominated category.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the carrier’s Press Service, the award honors the integration of CRM in the Wings Loyalty Program. Its participants get an opportunity to use bonuses when buying tickets for any destination with a discount of up to 100% of the tariff.

Ural Airlines ranks among top Russian airlines in terms of passenger traffic. At year-end 2017, it carried 8,000,474 passengers. 45 Airbus airliners (24 A320, 14 A321, and 7 A319) of the carrier serve more than 200 routes.

Ural Airlines is the owner of such international and national awards as Wings of Russia, Safety Leaders Awards, Best Russian Social Projects, National Geographic Traveler Awards, Time for Innovations, and others.