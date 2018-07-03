RCC will participate in INNOPROM 03.07.2018 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION The Russian Copper Company will be one of the key exhibitors of the IX International Trade Fair INNOPROM-2018. It will take place June 9th-12th in Ekaterinburg. As RusBusinessNews has been informed by RCC's Press Service, the company will present their booth "Copper – the DNA of Civilization", which is dedicated to the role of metal in the development of society. Exhibition guests will hear about the Mikheevsky and Tominsky Mining and Processing Plants, Karabashmed and the Kyshtym Electrolytic Copper Plant, as well as social projects in territories where the holding is present. More than 30 enterprises and organizations, which employ more than 10,000 people, comprise the RCC Group. The company's mining and metallurgic properties operate in four regions in the RF and Kazakhstan. They perform the full production cycle, from ore mining to producing copper concentrate, copper cathodes and copper rod, zinc concentrate, and refined gold and silver. RCC's capacity allows it to manufacture 220 thousand tons of copper cathodes and 235 thousand tons of copper rod each year.