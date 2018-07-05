RCC is planning to expand its mineral resources base in Kazakhstan

05.07.2018

KAZAKHSTAN

Russian Copper Company and the Kazgeology National Geological Exploration Company have signed a memorandum of cooperation. It addresses the prospecting and mining of non-ferrous and polymetallic in the territory of Kazakhstan. The ceremony was held in the fields of the Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable 2018 in the presence of the Minister of Investment of the RK, Zhenis Kasymbek.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by RCC's Press Service, there are plans to create a task team to select and evaluate prospective sites of mineral resources for non-ferrous and polymetallic ores, conduct a preliminary geologic information analysis and determine the freeness of the proposed territories. Kazgeology will perform the geological exploration, using advanced equipment and technologies.

At present, three enterprises of the RCC Group are operating in Kazakhstan – the Aktyubinsk Copper Company, LLP, Copper Technology, LLP, and KazGeoRud, LLP. Since 2004, the holding has invested roughly 885 million dollars into the republic's mining sector.