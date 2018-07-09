"Ural Airlines" is now flying to Harbin from Chelyabinsk

CHELYABINSK

On July 4, 2018, Ural Airlines opened a direct connection between Chelyabinsk and Harbin. Flights will operate on Wednesdays in an Airbus A320 with a two-class arrangement.

As "RusBusinessNews" has been informed by the carrier’s Press Service, the new connection was opened with the support of the governors of the Chelyabinsk Region and the Chinese province of Heilongjiang. A convenient timetable was generated for passengers from the PRC, with connections in Chelyabinsk to Moscow (Domodedovo) and continued travel to cities in Russia, CIS countries and abroad.

Ural Airlines is one of the leading Russian air companies in passenger traffic. In 2017, 8,000,474 people used its services. More than 200 routes are performed by 45 aircraft of the Airbus European corporation (24 A320, 14 A321 and 7 A319).