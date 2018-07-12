RCC reported about the DNA of civilization at INNOPROM

EKATERINBURG

Russian Copper Company presented a unique booth at the IX International Trade Fair INNOPROM-2018 in Ekaterinburg. Copper – the DNA of Civilization exhibit is dedicated to the role of this metal in society development.

As RusBusinessNews reports, visitors of the RCC booth pass through a huge kaleidoscope, the walls of which form a copper lattice. Projections on elements of the central installation – a kinetic multimedia column represented by a DNA molecule and a holographic pyramid – interact with each other, turning exposure to RCC values into a spectacular show.

Furthermore, the company's social projects and charity activities in the field of education and culture, pilot projects on landscaping, site finishing and environmental protection are presented at the exhibition.