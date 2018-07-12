Ural Airlines to purchase 7 new aircraft 12.07.2018 — News

EKATERINBURG In 2019, the air carrier Ural Airlines will expand its fleet by 7 new aircraft. Two Airbus 321 will arrive in April and another three Airbus 320 NEO will come in the summer. Two of the first Boeing 737 800 MAX will arrive in the fall. In total, Boeing has entered a contract to supply 10 aircraft, as told by General Director Sergey Skuratov at the IX International Industrial Trade Fair INNOPROM-2018. As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the Ural Airlines' Press Service, the carrier’s booth presented an updated booking system on their official website www.uralairlines.com , additional services for the UralAirlinesmobile application and a new Airline Data Model platform from Oracle to provide better service to passengers. Ural Airlines ranks among the largest Russian airlines. Over the past year, they transported more than 8 million passengers. Their fleet consists of 45 Airbus aircraft (24 A320, 14 A321 and 7 A319). Back to news