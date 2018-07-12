RCC is to create electrolytic copper foil production

12.07.2018 — News

CHELYABINSK REGION

Russian Copper Company is planning to start an electrolytic copper foil production facility at the Kyshtym Copper Electrolytic Plant (KMEZ). The holding announced this project at a cost of RUB 3 billion at the IX International Trade Fair INNOPROM-2018 in Ekaterinburg.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the RCC's Press Service, the production capacity will be 1,000 tons of electrolytic copper foil per year. The estimated capacity will be achieved in 2020

KMEZ will produce electrolytic copper foil from 9 to 105 microns thick in accordance with IPC-4562 International Standard. Foil will be shipped in rolls from 200 to 1,340 millimeters wide.