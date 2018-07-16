Ural Airlines has transported 3.9 million people

16.07.2018 — News

EKATERINBURG

Passenger traffic for Ural Airlines reached 3,940,472 people for the first half of 2018 (+19% from indicators of the previous year). The carrier’s aircraft completed 28,132 flights (+16%), including 12,487 abroad.

Press service for the airline reported to RusBusinessNews that for the month of June, 917,526 passengers (+18%) were transported on 6,098 flights, of which 2,472 were completed abroad. An additional 450 flights were added specifically for the World Cup. The airline carried fans from Peru, Uruguay, Egypt, Australia, Poland, Germany, Columbia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, France, and Spain. The Mexican football team also used the services of Ural Airlines.

Ural Airlines is among the leading Russian air carriers by passenger traffic. In 2017, their aircraft transported 8,000,474 people to more than 200 destinations. The airline’s fleet consists of 45 Airbus liners (twenty-four A320s, fourteen A321s, and seven A319s).