VSMPO-Avisma presented bars and blades at INNOPROM

18.07.2018 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

The VSMPO-Avisma Corporation presented traditional products and more complex goods at the 9th International Industrial Fair INNOPROM 2018. In addition to wire coils, slabs, seamless titanium pipes, their booth also presented rod press-forming with pre-machining and blades for an aircraft engine, as well as a heat exchanger model.

As the corporation reported to RusBusinessNews, VSMPO-Avisma managers conducted dozens of meetings and negotiations, including those with specialists from Germany, England, and France.