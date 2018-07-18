|
Home page / News & Analysis / Latest news / VSMPO-Avisma presented bars and blades at INNOPROM
|
|
VSMPO-Avisma presented bars and blades at INNOPROM
18.07.2018 — News
SVERDLOVSK REGION
The VSMPO-Avisma Corporation presented traditional products and more complex goods at the 9th International Industrial Fair INNOPROM 2018. In addition to wire coils, slabs, seamless titanium pipes, their booth also presented rod press-forming with pre-machining and blades for an aircraft engine, as well as a heat exchanger model.
As the corporation reported to RusBusinessNews, VSMPO-Avisma managers conducted dozens of meetings and negotiations, including those with specialists from Germany, England, and France.
|Regions
|Project participants
|Investment projects
|Consulates and Trade Offices
|News and Analysis
|About the Project
|
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
|«Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion