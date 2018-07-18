Site map   |
VSMPO-Avisma presented products in Farnborough
VSMPO-Avisma presented products in Farnborough

18.07.2018 — News


SVERDLOVSK REGION

VSMPO-Avisma Corporation is participating in the international airshow Farnborough. The company’s press service reported to RusBusinessNews that their booth, which occupied 126 square meters, presented complex contour press-forming of aircraft chassis, fuselage and wings, as well as rolled rings and discs used in engine construction.

The delegation for the corporation intends to hold around 70 meetings to conclude new contracts and prolong old ones.

 

