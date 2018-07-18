|
|
|
VSMPO-Avisma presented products in Farnborough
18.07.2018
SVERDLOVSK REGION
VSMPO-Avisma Corporation is participating in the international airshow Farnborough. The company’s press service reported to RusBusinessNews that their booth, which occupied 126 square meters, presented complex contour press-forming of aircraft chassis, fuselage and wings, as well as rolled rings and discs used in engine construction.
The delegation for the corporation intends to hold around 70 meetings to conclude new contracts and prolong old ones.
