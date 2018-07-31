|
VSMPO-Avisma’s revenue reaches 32 billion rubles
31.07.2018 — News
SVERDLOVSK REGION
Earnings for VSMPO-Avisma Corporation, PJSC from January to June 2018 totaled 38,282 billion rubles, which exceeds the same period last year by 5.7%.
As the press service for the corporation reported to RusBusinessNews, titanium sales by volume increased from 14.2 to 15 thousand tons (+5.9%).
Net profits according to RSA fell by 0.9%, to 8,716 billion rubles.
