KMEZ implements new quality control management methods

16.08.2018 — News

CHELYABINSK REGION

Two LECO (USA) analyzers have been delivered to the Kyshtym Electrolytic Copper Plant (member of the Russian Copper Company Group). The new equipment has helped improve the quality of finished products.

As the press service for RCC reported to RusBusinessNews, the RO-500 is designed to use reduction smelting to determine the oxygen content in copper anodes and the CS-230 controls the sulphur content in commercial-grade cathodes through infrared spectrometry.